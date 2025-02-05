Brokerages Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) PT at $8.75

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

EHAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Enhabit news, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,396.10. The trade was a 47.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,871.36. This trade represents a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 562.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $1,941,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

