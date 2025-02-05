Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target at $279.25

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Nordson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $217.13 on Friday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $196.83 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,928 shares of company stock worth $433,080. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 152,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.