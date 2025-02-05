Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $11.40

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 703,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 426,341 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Stratasys by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,399,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $888.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

