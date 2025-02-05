Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.1% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

