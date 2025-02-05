Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,019 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $272.04 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.