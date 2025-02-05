Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as low as $11.28. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 27,124 shares traded.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

