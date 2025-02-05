Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as low as $11.28. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 27,124 shares traded.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.