Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CGDV opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

