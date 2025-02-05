Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,504,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after acquiring an additional 710,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,936,000 after acquiring an additional 732,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,036,000 after acquiring an additional 434,384 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,706,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after acquiring an additional 269,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,324,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

