Caprock Group LLC Acquires 12,813 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 86.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.9% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 301.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Fox Factory Stock Up 3.6 %

Fox Factory stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.