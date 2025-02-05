Caprock Group LLC Acquires 2,510 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,211,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

