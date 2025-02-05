Caprock Group LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 183.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $50,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $203.13 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.59.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

