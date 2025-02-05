Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $45,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $60,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.9 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 70.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.