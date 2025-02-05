Caprock Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,511 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

