Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 50.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $315.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.36 and a 200 day moving average of $318.39. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

