Caprock Group LLC Buys 12,056 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.65. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

