Caprock Group LLC Buys 94 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 303.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at $970,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Ferguson by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ferguson by 66.2% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FERG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

