Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,662 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $263.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.89 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.51.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.