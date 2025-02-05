Caprock Group LLC Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

