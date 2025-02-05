Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 105.6% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after buying an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 62.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,519 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 49.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,348 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $13,032,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,501 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.99. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $1,181,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,791,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,445,556.40. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,077,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,193,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,140.64. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,184 shares of company stock worth $4,968,189.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.