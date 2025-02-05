Caprock Group LLC Decreases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3,775.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 326,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 509.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,014 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 24.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 232,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $162.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.87 and a 12 month high of $196.86.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

