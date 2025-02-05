Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,434 shares of company stock worth $785,137. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

