Caprock Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

CHRW opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.