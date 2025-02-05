Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,096,000 after purchasing an additional 279,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

MasTec Stock Down 0.9 %

MTZ opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080,300. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This trade represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

