Caprock Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 7.2 %

Clorox stock opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.64.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

