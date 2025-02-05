Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,392,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $14,124,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

