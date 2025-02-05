Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.