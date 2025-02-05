Caprock Group LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.71.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.