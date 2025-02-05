Caprock Group LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,943,000 after buying an additional 1,660,300 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,454,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,503,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after purchasing an additional 614,884 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,129,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 102.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 531,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Tenaris Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TS stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.