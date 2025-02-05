Caprock Group LLC Has $507,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in DexCom by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.