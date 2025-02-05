Caprock Group LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $32,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.55 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.