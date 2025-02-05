Caprock Group LLC Has $539,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in DocuSign by 9.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of DOCU opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,510.78. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,773 shares of company stock worth $66,032,726 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

