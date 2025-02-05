Caprock Group LLC Has $618,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 87,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,216,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total value of $1,546,437.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $766,948.30. This represents a 66.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $2,888,762.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,472,092.64. This represents a 25.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,926 shares of company stock worth $9,850,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $200.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.52.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

