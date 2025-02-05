Caprock Group LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 119,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

