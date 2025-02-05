Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Waters by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Waters by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cfra set a $389.00 price target on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.71.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $409.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.01. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.17.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

