Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

