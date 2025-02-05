Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 174.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Polaris by 3.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,371,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 44.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 171,366 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 229,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 221,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Up 4.7 %

Polaris stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.