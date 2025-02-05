Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,931,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,625,813. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,933 shares of company stock worth $85,486,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $189.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

