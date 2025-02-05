Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 252,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.