Caprock Group LLC Invests $560,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in The GEO Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411,565 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $603.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

