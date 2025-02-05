Caprock Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.