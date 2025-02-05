Caprock Group LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,222 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $1,742,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.