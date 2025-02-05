Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Globe Life by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Globe Life by 67.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $1,513,706.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. This represents a 41.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,788 shares of company stock worth $4,429,779 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.