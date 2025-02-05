Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,343,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 161,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 208,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

