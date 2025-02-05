Caprock Group LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

