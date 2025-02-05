Caprock Group LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $163.43 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $167.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

