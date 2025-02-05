Caprock Group LLC Purchases 2,656 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in FOX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of FOX by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

