Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,078 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

