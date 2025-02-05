Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,291 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

