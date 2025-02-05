Caprock Group LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 16,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $142.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,914,927. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. This represents a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,370 shares of company stock worth $45,856,309 in the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

