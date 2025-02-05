Caprock Group LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $210.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

